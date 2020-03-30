STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not definite that I'm going to stay with Tottenham forever: Harry Kane

Striker Kane who has been been with the Spurs since joining their academy in 2004, has not managed to win any trophy with the side, despite becoming the club's star attraction.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: England skipper Harry Kane has indicated that he is unsure about a future with Tottenham Hotspur and said his final decision on staying will depend on whether the club can progress ahead.

During an Instagram live session with former midfielder Jamie Redknapp, Kane decided to open up about his association with Tottenham.

Obviously I get asked this question a lot," said Kane. "It's one of those things. I couldn't say yes and I couldn't say no.

"I love Spurs, I have always loved Spurs, but it's one of those things. I have always said it, if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not someone to stay there for the sake of it," Goal.com quoted Kane as saying.

"I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, get better. I want to become one of the top, top players, so it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. It's not definite that I'm going to stay here forever but it's not a no either," he added.

Prior to the suspension of all European football due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tottenham was placed eighth at the Premier League standings, and has been knocked out of every cup competition available.

Kane has been out of action since January after tearing his hamstring during the Premier League match against Southampton.

He is currently placed at the 13th position in the list for leading goal-scorers in the Premier League.

When asked to choose between winning the competition and becoming the highest ever goalscorer, Kane replied: Premier League winner, for sure. Like you say, I've won some individual records, I've had great success individually, but I play this sport to win trophies as a team".

Harry Kane Tottenham England
