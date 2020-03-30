Scrap Premier League if not completed by June, says Harry Kane

By ANI

LONDON: Tottenham striker Harry Kane on Sunday said the current Premier League season should be cancelled if not completed by the end of June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know the Premier League will do anything it can to finish the season," Kane said in an Instagram Live with former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp.

"There needs to be a point where enough is enough. Probably the time limit for me is the end of June," he added.

The striker explained that there is no point to extend the season till July and August as it will cause a delay in the commencement of the next season.

"Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don't see too much benefit in that," Kane said.

"If the season's not completed by the end of June we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season. Obviously I don't know too much about behind the scenes and financially," the striker added.

Spurs are at the eighth spot in the Premier League table and have already been eliminated from the Champions League.

To contain the spread of the virus, the English football season has been suspended till April 30. Many clubs are allowing the use of their facilities to combat the highly contagious virus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 634,835, among them 29,957 fatalities, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

Over the past 24 hours, 63,159 people were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus and 3,464 people died, the WHO said.

According to the latest situation report, the majority of the confirmed cases - more than 361,000 - are presently concentrated in Europe, with Italy leading the tally with over 92,000 cases, followed by Spain with over 72,000 cases, and Germany with over 52,000 cases.

Italy and Spain are also the countries that top the worldwide death toll from COVID-19, with 10,023 and 5,690 fatalities, respectively. The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.