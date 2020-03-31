STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ebindas has his game plan set

14-year-old Ebindas Y has recently been selected for U-15 national football team. He is the only Keralite to bag the position.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Ebindas

Ebindas

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Having made it into the U-15 national football team, Ebindas Y is on cloud nine. The 14-year-old, Class IX student of St Vincent’s School is the only Keralite player in the squad. His impressive performance during the all-India National U-14 Football Championship last year was instrumental in his selection.

It was during the U-15 national camp that concluded recently in Goa, that Ebindas was selected to the U-15 team. “The camp was cut short due to the Covid-19 scare. Trips to foreign countries as part of the preparation process were also postponed. During the camp, we played several matches against top teams such as the Goa U-18 team, which was a learning curve for me. Practise sessions which focusced on improving technical skills required for football were also helpful,” says Ebindas.

A Kollemcode native, Ebindas has been training with the Manvilla based LiFFA football academy for the past two years. As a player who likes to score a lot of goals, he idolises Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and has been influenced by the star’s game. To put Ebindas’ goal scoring stats into perspective; he was the top-scorer with 8 goals in the South Zone qualifiers of the U-14 national football championship, held in Bengaluru last year.

“I had scored all the goals in our match against Telangana which ended with a 5-1 scoreline. The goals also proved valuable as it helped us qualify for the nationals which was later held at Kolkata,” Ebindas says. 

Having showcased man of the match performances in most of the matches that he has played for LiFFA, Ebindas is confident that he can make it to the big stage. ”My dream is to play well and secure a chance to play for the Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL). I also want to win a trophy for the blasters,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ebindas
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp