STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Indian footballers join hands in fight against COVID-19

With COVID-19 creating havoc, many from the Indian football team have come forward to lend a helping hand by contributing for the cause.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indian midfielder Pronoy Halder

Indian midfielder Pronoy Halder (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With COVID-19 creating havoc, several members of the Indian football team have come forward to lend a helping hand by contributing for the cause.

"As an Indian it's my responsibility to lend a hand to the cause in whatever possible manner I can," defender Pritam Kotal, who contributed Rs 50,000 to the West Bengal Chief Minister's fund stated.

But there are others who are trying to help in a different manner -- midfielder Pronoy Halder for example. Halder who wore the captain's armband against Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 has taken up the responsibility of providing food to some underprivileged kids who earn their bread on daily basis.

"There are a lot of underprivileged kids at the Barrackpore Mangal Pandey Football Coaching Camp who earn on a daily basis. The situation is a bit difficult now. So I am helping procure food, or food items for them to come out of the crisis," Halder said.

"I know that there are also many who stay around the Barrackpore Railway Station and they are struggling for food. So me along with some of my friends are distributing basic food items to the station-dwellers, and others who stay outside."

In addition, the midfielder has also donated Rs 20,000 to the CM relief fund.

Fellow clubmate, Prabir Das, who was summoned by India head coach Igor Stimac for the preparatory camp before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualifiers round 2 match against Qatar on March 26, 2020 has also joined hands.

"We understand that we need to stand together to fight against this. We have tried to make small contributions to the fund initiated by our Chief Minister. Hope we see the light at the end of the tunnel soon," Das, who has contributed Rs 50,000 expressed.

Arindam Bhattacharjee, the seasoned goalkeeper, whose standout performance in the Indian Super League 2019-20 helped ATK win the coveted trophy recently has also donated Rs 25,000 to the fund.

Meanwhile, 'Players for Humanity' - the philanthropic organisation formed by the former players like Mehtab Hossain, Rahim Nabi, Denson Devadas, Sandip Nandy, Debabrata Roy and others along with current players like Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder, Arindam Bhattacharjee, Prabir Das, Souvik Chakraborty, Debjit Majumder and many more have also initiated talks to stand together and help during this challenging phase.

It was only recently, they, along with Indian Football Association (IFA) and Income Tax Recreation Club, had come forward to organise a charity match at the Mohammedan Sporting ground on February 19 to help late footballer Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan's family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp