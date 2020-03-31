STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United would be interested in Harry Kane, says Rio Ferdinand

Recently when Kane was asked about his future at Tottenham, he chose to not commit to anything, and said that he just wants to earn trophies, Goal.com reported.

Published: 31st March 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (File | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that the Red Devils should pay whatever it takes to sign striker Harry Kane.

Recently when Kane was asked about his future at Tottenham, he chose to not commit to anything, and said that he just wants to earn trophies, Goal.com reported.

"Harry has always been coy and held back but he's dropped a couple of bombs. He's been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn't happened. He's frustrated," Ferdinand said during an Instagram Q&A.

"Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, break records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated. I think that statement means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs," he added.

Ferdinand, however, suggested that Kane would attract many clubs, and will eventually go on to be the top pick, meaning United would have to spend a lot if they are interested in adding Kane to their lineup.

"I know Man Utd will be in for him because that type of player is perfect for them. I'm sure Juventus will be in and will Real Madrid come in? He will go for massive dough," Ferdinand said.

Kane has been out of action since January after tearing his hamstring during the Premier League match against Southampton.

He is currently placed at the 13th position in the list for leading goal-scorers in the Premier League.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester United Rio Ferdinand Harry Kane
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp