Don't want to leave Real Madrid: Marcelo on Juventus links

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Madrid, where he has enjoyed a successful stay since arriving from Fluminense in 2007.

Real Madrid's Marcelo. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: Real Madrid defender Marcelo said that he does not want to leave and neither would the La Liga giants let him go amidst links with Juventus.

"I don't want to leave and I don't think Madrid would let me anyway. I'm really happy here. Since I came here with my family, it's been incredible," he told Fabio Cannavaro during an Instagram Live chat on Friday.

"I don't really know if it's true that Juve wanted to sign me to be honest," he added.

He has continued to be linked to Juventus, the club his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo joined in 2018.

"A couple of years ago I heard that I'd signed for Juve, that I'd already pulled on the Juve shirt and that I couldn't live without Cristiano," Marcelo said.

"People invent a lot of things. It was all fine with me, as I saw that some Juve fans quite liked the idea of me joining," he added.

Marcelo made 505 appearances for the Spanish side across all competitions.

He has won La Liga title four times and has claimed the Champions League on four other occasions with Madrid.

