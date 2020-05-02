STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Premier League clubs reiterate commitment to finish season

A statement said that the players' bodies will be consulted on arriving at a suitable date for resumption while adhering to the British govt's guidelines.

EPL, English Premier League trophy

The Premier league trophy sits beside the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match. (File photo| AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Premier League clubs are committed to finishing the season, the league said in a statement. The league has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic and while a few other leagues in Europe, including the high profile French league, have ended their seasons prematurely, the Premier League reportedly faces estimated losses of around $1 billion if the season is abandoned at this point.

In the statement that was put out after the meeting on Friday, the Premier League said, "The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government's support."

It also said that the players' bodies will be consulted on arriving at a suitable date for resumption while adhering to the British government's guidelines.

"The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers," said the league.

"The League welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.

"No decisions were taken at today's shareholders' meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding "Project Restart".

"It was agreed that the PFA, LMA, players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted."

Earlier Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero had said that players are scared to get back to playing amid the pandemic. "The majority of players are scared because they have children and families," Aguero told Argentine TV station El Chiringuito.

Aguero said that the players will be quite nervous if and when the season resumes and that hopefully a vaccine is developed soon. "When one person is ill we will think 'oh what's happening here?' I hope a vaccine will be found soon so that this ends," he said.

