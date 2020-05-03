STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez extends deal until 2022 World Cup: Report

The Spaniard's contract was due to run out after this year's European Championship, which was pushed back until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 03rd May 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez smiles as he waits for the start of the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia, Friday, July 6, 2018. | AP

By PTI

BRUSSELS: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is close to extending his contract to lead the country until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, local media reported on Sunday.

Martinez, 46, reached an agreement in principle with the Belgian football federation three weeks ago, according to La Derniere Heure newspaper.

The Spaniard's contract was due to run out after this year's European Championship, which was pushed back until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports indicate Martinez, who took Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup, would double his current annual salary of 1.2 million euros ($1.33 million).

The former Everton, Wigan and Swansea manager replaced Marc Wilmots as Belgium boss in August 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roberto martinez World cup 2022
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp