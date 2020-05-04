STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ferdinand used to shout at Ronaldo to make him defend: Rafael da Silva

Rafael held the right-back position as his own for six years at Old Trafford and won the Premier League title three times.

Published: 04th May 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

After his fine spell in Manchester, Rafael moved to Queen Park Rangers in 2014 before sealing a trasfer to French heavyweights Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon).

After his fine spell in Manchester, Rafael moved to Queen Park Rangers in 2014 before sealing a trasfer to French heavyweights Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon). (Photo | @orafa2, Twitter)

By IANS

LYON: Former Manchester United full-back Rafael da Silva has heaped praise on his former teammate Rio Ferdinand and referred to him as the best defender he has played with so far in his career.

Rafael held the right-back position as his own for six years at Old Trafford and won the Premier League title three times.

While he formed a formidable partnership with Ferdinand at the back, he also gave able support to Cristiano Ronaldo, who wrecked havoc while playing at right wing.

Rafael spoke about Ferdinand's leadership qualities and revealed how he used to shout at Ronaldo, who had already become a world superstar, to make him defend during games.

"Rio Ferdinand is the best defender I played with, by far. He was a good leader. For me a centre-back has got to be a leader," Rafale told ESPN.

"When I arrived at Manchester United, Ronaldo was one of the best already. I used to see Rio just saying, 'Come back! Come back!' He used to shout at him.

"So a leader is that, because you have to speak with your best player because he has to defend as well, because if he is not defending it is hard for us," he added.

After his fine spell in Manchester, Rafael moved to Queen Park Rangers in 2014 before sealing a trasfer to French heavyweights Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon).

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafael da Silva ManU
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp