STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou suspended for handshake video

The Facebook video of Salomon Kalou greeting Hertha players and club employees with handshakes was condemned by the German league.

Published: 05th May 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hertha Berlin attacker Salomon Kalou

Hertha Berlin attacker Salomon Kalou (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Former Chelsea attacker Salomon Kalou has been suspended by German club Hertha Berlin after posting a video showing him flaunting coronavirus social distancing rules by shaking hands with teammates.

The Facebook video of Kalou, 34, greeting Hertha players and club employees with handshakes was condemned by the German league, which has put in place stringent hygiene measures as it bids to secure the political green light to restart its interrupted season.

"The pictures of Salomon Kalou from the Hertha dressing room are absolutely unacceptable," the German Football League (DFL) said in a statement.

Hertha said they had suspended the 34-year-old Ivory Coast international "with immediate effect".

Kalou, who won the Premier League with the Blues in 2010, apologised for his actions and said he should have known better because of his involvement in health projects in his homeland.

"I am sorry if my behaviour has given the impression that I do not take Corona seriously. I would like to apologise for this," he said.

"The opposite is true, because I am particularly concerned about the people in Africa, because the medical care there is by far not as good as in Germany.

"I did not really think about it."

The Bundesliga, which is aiming to restart its season from May 16, said on Monday mass testing of players and backroom staff had produced 10 positive results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chelsea Hertha Berlin Salomon Kalou Salomon Kalou handshake video
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp