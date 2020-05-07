Bundesliga behind closed doors not 'ideal solution' but 'only option': DFL CEO Christian Seifert

By ANI

FRANKFURT: German Football League (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert said that holding Bundesliga matches behind closed doors is not an 'ideal solution' but it is the only option to preserve the league.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the German federal states, on Wednesday, decided that the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 seasons can resume from mid-May.

"Today's decision is good news for Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. It is associated with a great responsibility for the clubs and their employees to implement the medical and organisational requirements in a disciplined manner," DFL's official website quoted Seifert as saying.

"Matches without stadium spectators are not an ideal solution for anyone. However, during this crisis, which threatens the existence of some clubs, it is the only option to preserve the leagues in their present form. Today I'd like to thank the decision-makers at the state and federal level for placing their confidence in us," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe.

Due to the deadly virus, Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), on April 30, put an end to the 2019-2020 season, with Paris Saint-Germain being declared as Ligue 1 champions.