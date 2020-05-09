INTERVIEW | Need to get priorities right and do whatever it takes to ensure safety: Chhetri

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down for many athletes. Used to high adrenaline rush, the health crisis has left a big void in their lives. Many have adopted new hobbies and pastimes in order to stay afresh. India football ace Sunil Chhetri has been doing household chores and reading besides spending quality time with his wife at his Bengaluru residence. But despite no action, Chhetri said that he has not been thinking about the sport and is instead hoping that this crisis passes soon. Excerpts...

With no football, how have you been doing?

It’s been nice, to be honest. This is the longest I’ve been at home at a stretch. I am in Bengaluru with my wife and it’s been good. I spend time doing chores, and catching up on reading. I just finished Cosmos by Carl Sagan and it is a book I’d highly recommend. We’re watching some great shows and documentaries and I have my daily sessions of ludo with a few of the boys and staff at the club.

Have you developed any new hobbies or interests?

Not really, but I’ve managed to spend more time with the existing ones that I neglected.

You are 35, but your fitness level can match any youngster. What is the secret?

It’s just the desire to keep giving everything that I have for my country, my club and my sport. That involves taking care of myself, eating right, resting well and working hard.

It has been more than a month since you kicked a football. How long will it take to attain match fitness?

Fortunately for us, the season ended just before this pandemic took over. This meant we stepped into off-season which allows us to relax a little. Also, I was nursing an injury so that gave me time I needed. Pre-season has begun and I’ve been putting in sessions at home. Training to attain match fitness is a process and there’s no blueprint for it.

Will motivation take a hit if football is played without fans?

It will surely affect things considering the kind of role a crowd plays in determining the outcome of a game or generating an atmosphere. No one wants to play in front of an empty stadium. We draw so much energy from the stands. But these are unprecedented times and we need to get our priorities right and do whatever it takes to make sure things are safe.

Spain is badly hit. Have you been in touch with BFC players and staff from there?

I am in touch with all of them. They’re healthy and in good spirits. Things are looking better now and I’m hoping that trend continues — not only in Spain, but everywhere.

ISL and I-league teams can field five foreigners in a game. Should it be reduced?

I’ve always believed that the 3+1 structure with regard to foreigners is the right way, but that’s up to the federation and the league to decide. However, it’s important that these are quality foreign players we are talking about. The ISL has seen some real quality in the foreign player department and a lot of the Indian boys will tell you they’ve benefitted training and playing alongside these players.

Challenges Indian football could face...

Not just Indian football, the whole sporting world will have to face a number of challenges. When do you resume sport? How safe is it? What about fans at arenas and stadiums? What about sponsors and the money they’re willing to put into sport? But I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t been thinking about football or sport at all. We’re up against something that’s never been seen before and something that is catastrophic. The only thought is that this should pass us soon without causing more damage.