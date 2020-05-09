STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maradona autographs shirt to help Buenos Aires poor during COVID lockdown

The sale raised money for an underprivileged area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires affected by quarantine rules.

A kid walks past a replica of Argentina's football team jersey used during the final of the FIFA World Cup Mexico '86, handwritten and signed by Argentine former football star Diego Maradona.

A kid walks past a replica of Argentina's football team jersey used during the final of the FIFA World Cup Mexico '86, handwritten and signed by Argentine former football star Diego Maradona. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Diego Maradona has lent a hand in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his hometown by autographing an Argentina national team jersey for a raffle.

"We're going to get through it," Maradona wrote on the jersey, a replica of the one he wore when he led his country to victory in the 1986 World Cup. 

The jersey was first offered at auction, but is being raffled to those who have given donations in an initiative that has collected hygiene products, masks and around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of food for charity. 

"Diego can't even imagine what he has done for us, it's priceless. I'll be grateful to him until the day I die," said local resident Marta Gutierrez. 

In addition to the pandemic, Argentina is facing a serious economic crisis and is in laborious negotiations on debt restructuring with creditors. 
 

