STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Wish Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and I could have played together: IM Vijayan

Vijayan opened up to Chhetri about how one of his regrets in his career was to have missed out on an opportunity to play with the current Indian skipper.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Indian football greats (From Left to Right) Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and IM Vijayan.

Indian football greats (From Left to Right) Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and IM Vijayan.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A front-line formed by IM Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri would have been every Indian football fan's dream.

While Bhutia played alongside Vijayan and Chhetri, the three never played together. During an Instagram live chat between the two on Sunday, Vijayan opened up to Chhetri about how one of his regrets in his career was to have missed out on an opportunity to play with the current Indian skipper.

"If I had delayed my retirement by at least one or two years, maybe I could have played alongside you. I was unlucky. That's one thing that I'm jealous of Bhaichung is that he got to play with you but I never got to play with you. Imagine what you, me and Bhutia could have done while playing together. It would have been great," Vijayan told Chhetri.

The Bengaluru FC player also said that it is one of his regrets to never have played with Vijayan who had retired from international football after the Afro-Asian Games in 2003 after scoring 40 goals for India.
Chhetri is India's all-time leading goalscorer with 72 goals from 112 appearances and is showing no signs of stopping even at the age of 35.

"You can still easily play three more years for India even while taking so much load on yourself when playing for club and country. Scoring so many goals and doing all this is not easy," said Vijayan.
When Chhetri asked Vijayan what advice he would give to young aspiring players, the 51-year-old was forthright with his answer.

"I was telling Sahal (Abdul Samad), don't look anywhere else. Just look at your seniors and the players who are in front of you. Look at Sunil Chhetri and see what he is doing. I told this to Ashique Kuruniyan and everyone. I'm not saying good things because you are interviewing me, I'm just telling what I see," said Vijayan.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhaichung Bhutia Sunil Chhetri IM Vijayan
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp