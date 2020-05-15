STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chelsea to extend free meals to NHS and charities for two more weeks

Last month, Blues began providing 78,000 meals to the NHS and charities for an initial six-week period.

Published: 15th May 2020 04:07 PM

Image of Chelsea supporters used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

LONDON: English football club Chelsea will extend its free meals supply to the National Health Service (NHS) and charities that support elderly and vulnerable groups for two more weeks, bringing the number of distributed meals to a total of 1,15,520.

Last month, Blues began providing 78,000 meals to the NHS and charities for an initial six-week period. The meals, which are free of charge, are being prepared by the club's catering partner Levy and distributed daily, with over 14,000 meals per week provided.

"The meals will be provided to Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust across their five local hospitals, including St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, Charing Cross Hospital in Fulham and Hammersmith Hospital," the club said in a statement.

The Premier League franchise is also supporting the elderly, those in sheltered accommodation and vulnerable groups. These include Age UK, The Smile Brigade, Unity Works, and other housing units in London.

The club has also made the Millennium Hotel and Copthorne Hotels at Stamford Bridge available to the NHS while continuing to ask supporters to raise awareness and valuable funds for women and children experiencing domestic abuse during the current unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. 

