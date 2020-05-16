STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool can win title without being at their best

Published: 16th May 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool have no need to be at their "all-time best" in order to clinch a first English league title in 30 years.

Premier League officials are now aiming to restart the season in mid-June, with Liverpool just two wins away from the title when the campaign was postponed on March 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

For so long the dominant force in English football, the Merseysiders have not been crowned domestic champions in the Premier League era, with the last of their league titles coming when they won the old First Division crown in 1990.

But as teams start returning to training, Liverpool manager Klopp has tried to ease any mounting pressure on his runaway leaders who are 25 points clear at the top.

"Football is a game where everyone is pretty much in the same situation we play against another team and we don't have to be at our all-time best we have to be at our best possible and that's exactly the same for the other teams," he told the BBC's Football Focus programme.

"Whenever we will start we will have had the same time for preparation and our job was always, and always will be, to use the situation you are in. We will be in as good a shape as possible."

Meanwhile the German boss said he was desperate to return to "normal life" after an unexpected two-month break by getting back to Liverpool's Melwood training base, where players will initially train in small groups. 

"Lockdown has been as good as possible it's not exactly what I want to do but it's what we all have to do so we try to make the best of it," said Klopp.

"We started eight weeks ago and now you feel everyone is desperate to get back to a 'new' normal life.

"I have missed the boys the most because we have created a group there not only the boys but all the people at Melwood because we have a really good relationship and we became friends over the last four-and-a-half years.

"We see each other pretty often with Zoom and those things but it's still not the same and going back to Melwood and doing all the things we usually do is something I really miss."

