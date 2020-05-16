Months after ISL win with ATK, Soosai still stuck in Kolkata

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Michael Soosairaj was lifting the ISL title way back in March, he was already planning a big celebration with his friends back home in Thoothoor. Little did the ATK star know that he wouldn’t be able to even see them for quite a while.

Soosairaj, who had travelled back with the team to Kolkata, is still stuck there despite everyone already having left for their homes. He had initially booked a flight for March 23 back to Chennai. Unfortunately, that was the day the government suspended flights. “I tried booking a flight back once more after that, but the lockdown kept on getting longer.”.

The India international has been holed up inside the flat that ATK had provided for him for the last two months. “The worst thing is not being able to get out of here. Everyone else has gone, so I’m alone,” he says. “And I expected to see all my friends and family. I had even planned a title celebration with them once I got back home.”

The 25-year-old says the most difficult thing for him is killing time. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if they run into him on the popular gaming app Ludo King. Apart from video calling friends and family, Soosairaj says he has got quite good at something he had never tried before in his life — cooking. “Initially, I used to order from outside,” he says. “But now, I cook most of my own food. I had never cooked before in my life. But with the help of my family, who instructed me over video calls, I have learnt how to do that. I think I can cook quite well now. I made biriyani one day, prawn curry on another day.”

The pacy winger is also working on his fitness in the meantime. “I can’t get out, so there is no question of being able to access training facilities,” he says. “But I try to do whatever workout I can inside the house, especially in the mornings.”

Despite having a safe haven for now, Soosairaj’s mind constantly wanders to getting back home. He is exploring avenues to get back to Tamil Nadu, no matter how difficult it is. “Recently I found that someone I know had driven back to Kerala,” he says. “If I had known in advance, I would have gone along. If I reach Kerala, I can easily get back home (Thoothoor is right across the border from Thiruvananthapuram).

I am planning to wait for some more time. But if they keep extending the lockdown, then I have no option but to hire a car and try to drive back. The problem is, it will take at least two-and-a-half days at least. And I will have to travel alone. I checked trains but I would have to first go to Delhi and then come to Chennai, so that’s not an option.”