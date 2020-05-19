STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Keeping tabs on team, women’s U-17 coach worried about cloud over foreign trips

The one thing that Dennerby is worried about is how many games his side will get to play before the World Cup.

Published: 19th May 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When 2020 began, India’s women’s U-17 team would have expected to be spending May feverishly preparing to play in a World Cup that would have been just months away. Instead, due to the coronavirus outbreak, they find themselves another year away from the tournament.

They’re also apart from their coach for the time being with Thomas Dennerby beating a hasty retreat back home to Sweden. The Swedish government had flown Dennerby, who had guided the country’s national women’s team to a third-place finish at the 2011 World Cup, back home towards the end of March.

However, Dennerby is looking forward to being reunited with his team once the outbreak is contained. Speaking at a webinar on Indian women’s football, organised by Hafele Group and powered by PIFA Foundation, Dennerby revealed that he has been keeping an eye on the girls from afar.

“Every day, I connect with the girls on my cellphone. They have fitness programmes for endurance and workouts for strength training. From the reports that I have been sent, I can see that they are doing 5-6 sessions a week. So I’m not so worried about the fitness levels when they come back. I hope it will be good or even better. But of course, we miss some time together, to work on tactics and game plans. But I hope we can handle that also.”

Dennerby, who started his career at Hammarby — the club co-owned by Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic — knows that, among others, his girls will face mental hurdles. He revealed that he has had chats with them regarding handling the pressure of playing in a World Cup. “You have to be honest and understand that before the first game we will play in the World Cup, some of the players will be nervous,” he said. “Some players will be so nervous, they will feel ill. When it’s time, they will do what they have prepared for a long time. They have the chance to show the world that they can play good football.

“I used to say to them, if someone should ask me to go to the field and sing a song, I will feel extremely nervous. But if someone asks me to play football, I will go straight and play, because that is what I can do. It’s all about preparation. There is no shortcut, it’s all hard work.”

The one thing that Dennerby is worried about is how many games his side will get to play before the World Cup. Even when he is allowed to rejoin the team and resume preparations, it remains to be seen if the girls can travel outside for exposure tours or if other teams can come to India and play them.

“The most important thing — the only thing that worries me a little — is how much exposure we can have. Will there be any team to play? Because I really want to play teams that are a little bit higher-ranked than us. That way we can improve, play at a higher pace, have fewer touches of the ball and develop quick decision-making skills. To do that, you need to play really good teams.”

That was the kind of exposure that India got when Sweden and Thailand came down to play them in Mumbai. From the games — India lost to Sweden twice but managed to beat Thailand — it was clear to Dennerby where his wards need to improve. “The first game against Sweden was very good,” he said.

“We could have scored. The Swedish team was very nervous. The game against Thailand, we played well for 75-80 minutes. We should have scored 2-3 but we couldn’t finish. That’s one thing we need to work on. At the World Cup, we are not going to get 7-8 chances to score.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
women world cup Womens world cup U17 World Cup Indian football Indian football team Thomas Dennerby
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp