New FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando game for attacking football 

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One does not know when the Indian Super League would restart. The situation is the same for cricket leagues like the IPL. It was amid this uncertainty that FC Goa decided to rope in a new coach, Juan Ferrando.

The Spaniard has started doing his homework, including watching FC Goa matches to get an understanding of his new club, the players, as well as other teams. He is new to the Indian style of football, after having spent much of his career in Europe.

With inputs from the fitness coach and others in the support staff, the club has been able to put together individual training programmes for the players, hoping to get them ready for the next season. That is the best they can do given the situation. Most of the players have shown an eagerness to get back to the field. The gaffer, however, has not got into the tactical side of things yet.

“All of us are in good communication and I am talking to them. We are talking more about the feelings, abut the training programmes. I want to talk about the tactical part, but this is not the right moment. May be in the near future, when I am in Goa, I will do that,” said Ferrando in an online press conference.

Things are not expected to be too difficult for the Spaniard once he lands in Goa. He is known for his attacking and entertaining brand of football, which the club had got used to under the previous coach Sergio Lobera. They were a treat to watch and with Ferrando at the helm, one can expect a similar approach with changes here and there.

“The most important thing is for the players to enjoy their job on the pitch. About the style, I am always thinking of trying to change, depending on the weather and opponent. In your mind, you have to be positive and attacking. We want to protect the ball and also enjoy ourselves with the ball. It is important that the players understand the philosophy and methodology. Also, the supporters have to enjoy the game. For us it is important to win. If that happens, the mentality around the team will also be wonderful,” said Ferrando.

Despite their positive brand of football, Goa have not won the ISL, having finished runners-up twice. The 39-year-old, in his first year in charge, will have this additional duty of guiding the team in the AFC Champions League, where Indian teams have not fared well in the recent past. “It is very important not just for Goa, but also Indian football. When we play in the Champions League, our mentality is going to be very competitive,” he concluded.