INTERVIEW | Footballers need to be protected if they are to give their 100 per cent: Ashley Westwood

A. It is a huge challenge to keep players fit and healthy especially in a contact sport like football. Social distancing is good in theory but football is a body contact game. Personally, not celebrating with teammates looks weird especially when five minutes later, you are man-marking and jostling for space inside the 18 yard box! You have a minimum of 15 players inside the box at the same time and that cannot be done away with it for obvious reasons. Maybe it is just a visual thing to spread the message of social distancing but it is nonsense according to me and it is serving no purpose.A. Players have the right as human beings to choose what they want to do especially considering the pandemic they are living through. They also have the legal and moral right to protect their families. We know for a fact that Premier League players are not short of money and they do not need to finish the season purely for monetary reasons. Clubs can take action obviously and even coaches will obviously want all players back. It is a delicate issue and I feel players need to feel like they are protected if they are to give their best.A. If you look at League 2, an average club's budget is say around one-and-a-half million pounds for the entire season. For League 1, the average rises to about three million. For these clubs it is almost a make-or-break moment and money can make a huge difference. How that is done can be worked upon — maybe a small per cent can be donated, players loaned out free of cost. PFA is also one of the richest unions and if all stakeholders pull together, it can make a difference. One of the best examples of someone standing up to make a difference in this situation is Tottenham's Harry Kane. He has agreed to become the kit sponsor for League Two side Leyton Orient and such a gesture might just save the club.A. Winning ten Champions Leagues is a joke! They have since gone on to win more. Historic achievement to say the least. I remember how the match was billed as a contest between the athleticism of Real versus the doggedness of Atletico. In the end, Real triumphed and it was a great match. The late equaliser by Sergio Ramos completely changed the momentum of the game. The current team has quite a few similarities and similar personnel as well. Real Madrid can never be discounted when it comes to the European stage!A. Dedication, the way he lives his personal and professional life, his desire and work-rate are phenomenal. On top of this, he is a very level-headed and humble human being and that helps one keep improving. On top of that, he keeps practising his craft over and over again and he is reaping the benefits of his hard work.

