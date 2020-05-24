STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INTERVIEW | Footballers need to be protected if they are to give their 100 per cent: Ashley Westwood

This daily spoke to former Manchester United graduate and Bengaluru FC manager Ashley Westwood about the fears a player might bear amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 24th May 2020

Ashley Westwood (Photo courtesy: Facebook via Bengaluru FC)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Football has already returned in Germany with Spain and England are getting closer to a restart. This daily spoke to former Manchester United graduate and Bengaluru FC manager Ashley Westwood about the fears a player might bear amid the coronavirus pandemic, how clubs need to help each other to overcome the situation and also about his time in India.

Excerpts....

Q. Bundesliga has started. Your opinion on the social distancing practice during celebrations/on the subs bench as compared to pushing and shoving during corners!

A. It is a huge challenge to keep players fit and healthy especially in a contact sport like football. Social distancing is good in theory but football is a body contact game. Personally, not celebrating with teammates looks weird especially when five minutes later, you are man-marking and jostling for space inside the 18 yard box! You have a minimum of 15 players inside the box at the same time and that cannot be done away with it for obvious reasons. Maybe it is just a visual thing to spread the message of social distancing but it is nonsense according to me and it is serving no purpose.  

Q. Players are still testing positive in England. Quite a few have been vocal and said that they are not in favour of the restart. How do you look at things?

A. Players have the right as human beings to choose what they want to do especially considering the pandemic they are living through. They also have the legal and moral right to protect their families. We know for a fact that Premier League players are not short of money and they do not need to finish the season purely for monetary reasons. Clubs can take action obviously and even coaches will obviously want all players back. It is a delicate issue and I feel players need to feel like they are protected if they are to give their best.

Q. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound economic impact, especially for clubs in the lower tiers. How can top division clubs help lower division clubs in this situation?

A. If you look at League 2, an average club's budget is say around one-and-a-half million pounds for the entire season. For League 1, the average rises to about three million. For these clubs it is almost a make-or-break moment and money can make a huge difference. How that is done can be worked upon — maybe a small per cent can be donated, players loaned out free of cost. PFA is also one of the richest unions and if all stakeholders pull together, it can make a difference. One of the best examples of someone standing up to make a difference in this situation is Tottenham's Harry Kane. He has agreed to become the kit sponsor for League Two side Leyton Orient and such a gesture might just save the club.

Q. The anniversary of Real Madrid's La Decima triumph is today. Your memories from that game and what do you think of the current squad?

A. Winning ten Champions Leagues is a joke! They have since gone on to win more. Historic achievement to say the least. I remember how the match was billed as a contest between the athleticism of Real versus the doggedness of Atletico. In the end, Real triumphed and it was a great match. The late equaliser by Sergio Ramos completely changed the momentum of the game. The current team has quite a few similarities and similar personnel as well. Real Madrid can never be discounted when it comes to the European stage!

Q. You have managed Sunil Chhetri during your time as Bengaluru FC manager. What differentiates him from other Indian players?

A. Dedication, the way he lives his personal and professional life, his desire and work-rate are phenomenal. On top of this, he is a very level-headed and humble human being and that helps one keep improving. On top of that, he keeps practising his craft over and over again and he is reaping the benefits of his hard work.

