Sunil Chhetri named brand ambassador of Twelfth Man fantasy football

Sunil Chhetri was on Monday named as the official brand ambassador of fantasy football platform 'Twelfth Man'.

Published: 25th May 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India football captain Sunil Chhetri was on Monday named as the official brand ambassador of fantasy football platform 'Twelfth Man'.

According to the makers, Twelfth Man is a premier 'football only' fantasy gaming platform that allows users to compete in a large variety of contests against other users for free or by paying entry fees to join a prize pool.

"I'm very happy to be a part of the Twelfth Man team. They are doing a commendable job at presenting this platform to the football lovers of the country, and I think our common love for the game is going to result in some impressive developments for the football community," Chhetri said in a statement.

"When you think 'Indian football', you think of Sunil Chhetri. I was clear from the very beginning that, if we want to grow Twelfth Man as an overall football community, he has to be the face of the app," Kush Desai, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, NxGn Sports Interactive Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement.

"It has been a wonderful experience working with India's best football icon on this venture. I'm looking forward to an exciting journey ahead as we enable Indian football fans to truly live the game through fantasy football!"

As per the creators, Twelfth Man is a response to the rapidly growing football community in India. It gives the fans an opportunity to actively engage with the game. They can create a team of their favourite players and make transfers, sign fresh talent, and compete in national as well as international leagues.

TAGS
Sunil Chhetri Twelfth Man
