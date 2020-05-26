STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale confirms testing positive for coronavirus

22-year-old Ramsdale is only the second Premier League player to confirm testing positive for the virus after Watford's Adrian Mariappa.

Published: 26th May 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 01:37 PM

Bournemouth's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said he is in a state of shock after testing positive for coronavirus recently. This comes after the Premier League side had confirmed that an unnamed player is one of two new coronavirus positive cases discovered by the latest round of tests.

"It's definitely a shock  I've not been in contact with anybody and I've now got it," Ramsdale was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"I'm showing no symptoms so the fact that a healthy young person could potentially have it is definitely scary and worrying.

"It's obviously not great that I've got it but it's good that I'm showing no symptoms. It's one of those things that has unfortunately happened and happened to me," he added.

The Premier League had earlier said that 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The clubs have been allowed to start small-group training after the top-flight football league in England was suspended on March 13 due to the virus outbreak.

Coronavirus
