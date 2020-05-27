STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio wants to see Massimiliano Allegri manage a non-Italian club

Claudio Marchisio feels that Massimiliano Allegri is more than well-equipped to manage a non-Italian football club.

Published: 27th May 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TURIN: Ex-Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio feels his former manager Massimiliano Allegri is more than well-equipped to manage a non-Italian football club.

Allegri, who has been out of the game since leaving Juventus at the end of 2018-19 season, has been linked with high-profile jobs in England and Spain in the past.

Since becoming a manager in 2003, Allegri has never left the Italian borders and has managed seven teams in the country. His big break came in 2010 when he was named the manager of AC Milan.

He led them to a Serie A title before joining Juventus in 2014 and won the league title every season he was at the helm. He also led Juventus to two Champions League finals but failed to win on both the occassions.

"I hope for him that he can go abroad. He has certainly reached the appeal of the great European clubs and I think it is stimulating for him to compete in a championship that is no longer the Italian one," Marchisio was quoted as saying by Juventus website.

Marchisio also gave his thumbs up to Argentine striker Mauro Icardi's proposed move back to Italy. The 27-year-old is currently on Paris St. Germain payrolls after securing a season long loan from Inter Milan. But it has been recently reported that he can return to Italy with Juventus being one of his possible suitors.

"Mauro Icardi at Juve? I think he would do well because he is a great player who still has great room for growth," Marchisio said.

"He would certainly find the right environment. However, we will have to see what the market will be like after this break. I think it will be a busy summer for all managers."

Juventus Claudio Marchisio Massimiliano Allegri
