Solskjaer hints Ighalo could stay at Manchester United

Ighalo signed for United on the final day of the January transfer window on a loan deal, when the current season should have finished.

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes that Odion Ighalo can extend his loan stay at Manchester United as the club is in dialogue with Shanghai Shenhua.

The Nigerian's loan deal expires at the end of May and the Old Trafford boss has given an update on the striker's potential departure.

"The loan deal went until the end of May now, so obviously he's supposed to be going back. We're in dialogue. They've been great towards us, his club, and allowed him to play for his dream club," Solskjaer told MUTV.

"It's been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us. At the moment, nothing has been agreed. Their league is going to get started soon so we're just waiting to see," he added.

However, the postponement of all fixtures due to coronavirus pandemic means the Nigerian has only played eight times and as it stands is set to leave the club at the end of the week.

The striker has scored four goals for the side so far and is keen to extend stay at his 'dream club'.

Solskjaer's squad, however, is back to full strength ahead of the potential restart of the Premier League, with both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford back to full fitness.

"They [Rashford and Pogba] are looking good, they've joined training now and they've done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood. When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from," Solskjaer said.

