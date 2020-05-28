STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian footballers set out to help Cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal 

Some of the players are also set to travel to the Amphan-affected areas in order to reach out to and help the people in need, informed national team midfielder Pronay Halder.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Well-known India footballers have set out to do their bit for the helpless people of cyclone Amphan-ravaged West Bengal.

As many as 38 footballers have decided to pool in their resources to help the affected people.

The consortium -- 'Players for Humanity' -- includes the likes of Subrata Paul, Mehtab Hossain, Arnab Mondal, Subhashish Roychowdhury, Sandip Nandy, Pronay Halder, Pritam Kotal, Shouvik Ghosh among others.

"The love from the fans is what a footballer's life is all about. We feel it's payback time to all who stay affected due to the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Amphan. Life is all about helping each other in times of crisis. I urge all to come forward and help," said 'Spiderman' Paul.

Some of the players are also set to travel to the Amphan-affected areas in order to reach out to and help the people in need, informed national team midfielder Halder.

"I have heard reports that people have lost their homes. Many have their farms ravaged, and their entire source for income for the year has gone to waste. Some of us will also go to the affected areas and try to help the people as much as we can," he said.

"This is the first time that I've seen such devastation inflicted by a storm. I would personally like to request everyone to stand together and help out the people who are most affected by this tragedy."

Former Blue Tigers captain Mondal urged everyone from within and outside West Bengal to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and Amphan.

"We've been fighting COVID-19 so far. Now Amphan Cyclone has also joint that fight against us. West Bengal is going through a difficult phase now," he said.

"I feel that we should all stand together and help those people affected by this. Whatever is within our capabilities, we are trying to help these people, and I would urge more people to come forward to help with this."

