Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo come full circle with Manchester United-era hairstyle

By Online Desk

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo once again changed his hairstyle and posted a photo on social media accounts seeking approval of his followers. The 35-year-old Juventus forward was seen with uncombed-dodgy hair, swiped to the right side of the face.

The man is a much-followed style icon and is known for trying multiple hairstyles over the years. However, his new hairstyle has an eerie similarity to the one he donned during his younger years at the Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson. The Portugal captain made 196 appearances for the English giants between 2003 and 2009, before making a move to Real Madrid for a then world-record sum.

"The old Cristiano is back," wrote an excited fan, while another replied with a GIF that read "Welcome back." Here are some more replies to Cristiano Ronaldo's tweet that has received over 410K reactions and 25.5K retweets so far.

THE OLD RONALDO IS COMING BACK? pic.twitter.com/pkzqDq5y3Q — mahmoud (@cozyams) May 26, 2020

YES!!!!! Hope say you go dey dribble again? pic.twitter.com/JpvNBCj3JL — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) May 26, 2020

The old Cristiano is back. pic.twitter.com/VPIp6Fgkqz — El Càpitano (@YnRMC) May 26, 2020