STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

National lockdown: AIFF tournaments to remain suspended

AIFF has worked on a series of recommendations and guidelines to address some of the key issues arising from the pandemic, especially with regards to player contracts and the transfer system.

Published: 29th May 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

File image of Aizawl FC players celebrating a goal. (Courtesy: AIFF)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All the footballing activities under the aegis of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) stay suspended in the wake of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and other state governments.

Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has issued the Covid-19 Football Regulatory Issues Version 1.0 April 2020 with the requisite guidelines to overcome the regulatory and legal issues during this unforeseen situation caused by the pandemic.

The AIFF has the responsibility and mandate to follow the guidelines and recommendations issued by FIFA with due consideration to the current situation of nationwide lockdown and the guidelines issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

AIFF has worked on a series of recommendations and guidelines to address some of the key practical issues arising from the pandemic, especially with regards to player contracts and the transfer system generally. This correspondence has been issued to provide clarity and address the following regulatory and governance issues in football:

The appropriate timing for the upcoming registration periods ("transfer windows"). Expiring agreements i.e. agreements terminating at the end of the current season and new agreements i.e. agreements that have already been signed and due to commence with the start of the new season. Agreements that cannot be performed as the parties originally anticipated as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIFF Football Indian football National lockdown lockdown Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp