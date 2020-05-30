STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

He is fine: Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz updates on Kai Havertz injury

Kai Havertz scored the sole goal of the match and hobbled off just past the hour with an apparent injury.

Published: 30th May 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz (Photo | AP)

By ANI

FREIBURG: Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz said midfielder Kai Havertz is "fine" after suffering an injury in his side's 1-0 victory over Freiburg on Friday.

Havertz scored the sole goal of the match and hobbled off just past the hour with an apparent injury. His goal leads Leverkusen to move to third spot in the Bundesliga with 56 points, eight short of table-toppers Bayern Munich.

"He is fine. I don't know how bad it is, but I think he's gonna be okay," Goal.com quoted Bosz as saying after the match.

Havertz has so far scored five goals in four games since the resumption of German top-flight after the coronavirus-enforced break.

It was a record-breaking outing for Havertz as the 20-year-old scored his 35th Bundesliga goal, making him the first player under the age of 21 to reach that total.

He is also now closing in on Leverkusen's top 10 scorers of all time, as Havertz needs just seven more goals to catch 10th-placed Oliver Neuville.

Teammate Leon Bailey heaped praises on Havertz and called him a "very hard-working player".

"I'm very happy for him, of course. He's very, very talented - I think we all know that. For him to be able to be doing that gives young players a vision," Bailey told bundesliga.com.

"Anything is possible once you work hard. I think Kai Havertz is a very hard-working player. He's smart and very intelligent on the pitch. I hope he continues to do this and help the team as much as possible because we need him," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Peter Bosz Kai Havertz Bayer Leverkusen Kai Havertz injury Bundesliga
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp