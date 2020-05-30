He is fine: Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz updates on Kai Havertz injury

By ANI

FREIBURG: Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz said midfielder Kai Havertz is "fine" after suffering an injury in his side's 1-0 victory over Freiburg on Friday.

Havertz scored the sole goal of the match and hobbled off just past the hour with an apparent injury. His goal leads Leverkusen to move to third spot in the Bundesliga with 56 points, eight short of table-toppers Bayern Munich.

"He is fine. I don't know how bad it is, but I think he's gonna be okay," Goal.com quoted Bosz as saying after the match.

Havertz has so far scored five goals in four games since the resumption of German top-flight after the coronavirus-enforced break.

It was a record-breaking outing for Havertz as the 20-year-old scored his 35th Bundesliga goal, making him the first player under the age of 21 to reach that total.

He is also now closing in on Leverkusen's top 10 scorers of all time, as Havertz needs just seven more goals to catch 10th-placed Oliver Neuville.

Teammate Leon Bailey heaped praises on Havertz and called him a "very hard-working player".

"I'm very happy for him, of course. He's very, very talented - I think we all know that. For him to be able to be doing that gives young players a vision," Bailey told bundesliga.com.

"Anything is possible once you work hard. I think Kai Havertz is a very hard-working player. He's smart and very intelligent on the pitch. I hope he continues to do this and help the team as much as possible because we need him," he added.