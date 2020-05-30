Sandesh Jhingan keeps football fans guessing over his next move

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With leagues slowly resuming abroad without fans, all the focus of football fans in the country has been on Europe in recent weeks. With the national team grounded, the I-League cancelled and the new season many months away from beginning, Indian football has not been in the news cycles much.

One notable exception to that rule though is Sandesh Jhingan.

Last week, the announcement was made that Jhingan was going to leave Kerala Blasters after being with the club since its inception. Rumours have swirled across social media as to what would Jhingan's next move be.

The possibility of a stint abroad has been mooted but with the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to a standstill, it remains to be seen how practical that is.

The defender has also been linked to most of Indian Super League clubs. But when Jhingan came online for a question and answer session organised by the All India Football Federation, he had little to say about his future and a lot about his past, especially his time at Blasters.

It was clear that, despite leaving the club, Jhingan still held the club and its fans close to his heart. "They're my second home and are like my family," he said.

"It will always hold a special place in my heart. I joined the club when I was 21 and they've helped me grow as a player and a person."

While Jhingan had many memorable moments with the club, last season did not feature many of them as he spent the year out sidelined with an injury. "It's frustrating. Injuries are a part and parcel of the game," he said.

"The one thing that I learnt from this (period) is that mental strength is the most important factor. The physical part is there. But, unfortunately, if something happens to you, you have to take it as a challenge and approach it positively. I'm a very firm believer in (the adage that) everything happens for the best. I'm not going to sit back and cry about it and I'm going to overcome."

Since making his debut for the national team as a youngster under Wim Koevermans, Jhingan has blossomed into one of its most vital players under the Dutchman's successors Stephen Constantine and Igor Stimac.

The latter has been particularly vocal about Jhingan's importance to the team and the Chandigarh player is happy to have his coach's support.

He also believes that the present squad, that the Croat has put together, is destined for big things. "The potential of this squad is immense and the more we play together, the more the world will see that. I know this team is destined for glory and people will remember this for generations," he said.

"The ISL brought players like Aaron Hughes and Wes Brown. We saw them play as kids and they were untouchable. When we played alongside and against them, we realised how good we were. And that helped against teams like China and Qatar."

While it remains to be seen if Jhingan is the next Indian footballer to make a move abroad after the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the 26-year-old firmly believes that the many Indians will do so in the coming years. "Now I can see that a lot of Indian kids think they can make it," he said. "Going forward, I do feel that in the next 10-15 years, we will see a lot of Indians play in Europe. The mentality has changed a lot."