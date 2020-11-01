STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona held by 10-man Alaves to extend winless streak in La Liga

Even at this early stage in the title race, the gap is significant and Koeman will know the scrutiny on his position as coach will increase.

Published: 01st November 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Lionel Messi gestures during the Spanish La Liga match between Alaves and Barcelona at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi gestures during the Spanish La Liga match between Alaves and Barcelona at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Barcelona made it four La Liga games without a win on Saturday after failing to beat 10-man Alaves, a 1-1 draw leaving Ronald Koeman's side sitting 12th in the table.

Luis Rioja put Alaves in front at Mendizorrotza after an error from Barca's back-up goalkeeper Neto, with Antoine Griezmann equalising in the second half, a minute after Jota Peleteiro had been sent off.

But with almost half an hour left and an extra man, Barcelona were still unable to find a winner, instead settling for a draw to go with recent defeats by Getafe and Real Madrid, and another draw against Sevilla.

It means Madrid, who had earlier won 4-1 at home to Huesca, now sit eight points clear of their Catalan rivals, having played a game more, while Atletico are six ahead after they beat Osasuna 3-1. Atletico will go top if they win their game in hand.

Even at this early stage in the title race, the gap is significant and Koeman will know the scrutiny on his position as coach will increase, particularly after the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu as president on Tuesday. 

Bartomeu appointed Koeman coach in August and eight points from the first six league games is not the sort of form that will impress the next president and board, who should be voted in before the end of January.

"I'm very disappointed," said Koeman. "Once again we haven't played well enough to get a result. The first goal was a gift and then we created a lot of chances but didn't take them."

Koeman's decision to substitute Ansu Fati with 12 minutes left was particularly surprising given Fati had been arguably Barcelona's most dangerous player, perhaps even more threatening than Lionel Messi, who endured a frustrating night.

Messi has still not scored in open play this season and while he was at the heart of almost every Barca attack, his touch and finishing was again not as crisp as usual. He was booked in the first half for dissent.

Fati and Griezmann both missed early chances while a Messi free-kick would have gone in had Florian Lejeune not been perfectly placed on the line.

Frenkie de Jong was unlucky not to have had a penalty when nudged out of a free header by Ximo Navarro before a Barca mistake gifted Alaves the opening goal.

Gerard Pique underestimated how close Neto was to him and the defender's firmly hit backpass caught the goalkeeper by surprise. Neto failed to adjust his feet and Rioja capitalised, robbing him of the ball and tapping into an open net.

Koeman made three changes at half-time, with Pedri, Francisco Trincao and Miralem Pjanic all coming on.

But Barca found it difficult to break down the Alaves defence until Peleteiro gave them an opening. He booted Pique in the face to earn a second yellow card in the 62nd minute and in the 63rd, Griezmann equalised, an exquisite, lifted finish pulling Barcelona level.

It was almost 2-1 a minute later but Messi's finish was well saved while Griezmann had a second ruled out for offside. Fati fired at goal before going off and Pique's finish was cleared off the line. Alaves held on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barcelona Alaves Koeman Real Madrid La Liga
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp