Bengaluru FC name 32-man squad for ISL, Sunil Chhetri to lead for 8th season in a row

With 17 players from last season’s squad making the list again, the Blues keep their core intact heading into what will be their fourth Indian Super League campaign

Published: 02nd November 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC players during an ISL match (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC announced their 32-man squad for the upcoming ISL season and will be led by Sunil Chhetri for the eighth consecutive season. Also five U-21 players have been included in the squad. The Blues kick off their campaign against FC Goa on November 22.

With 17 players from last season’s squad making the list again, the Blues keep their core intact heading into what will be their fourth Indian Super League campaign.

“As a club, we have done well to retain a core of players who have been performing well over the last seasons. We have also added players who can learn what we expect from them so that they can help the team. It's going to be exciting to see how they work together, and add to what we already have,” said Blues’ Head coach Carles Cuadrat.

In Suresh Wangjam, Amay Morajkar, Dipesh Chauhan, Thoi Singh and Emanuel Lalchhanchuaha, the Blues fulfil the criteria for Developmental Players in the squad, which also comprises several players from the club’s Residential Academy and BFC B squad.

Juanan Gonzalez, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu and Deshorn Brown are the foreign players retained by the Blues for the season, with the side having added to their attack and defence with the signings of Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva and Fran Gonzalez.

"As a coach, it is always nice to have the right kind of selection problems.  We have analysed last season to find areas that we can improve on, and have added players who can play in several positions in attack. We know that we created many chances in every game last year, but we have to work on converting more of those opportunities. It's going to be an exciting season, and I believe we can be competitive again," said Cuadrat.

Full squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan. Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Harmanjot Khabra, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Wungngayam Muirang, Joe Zoherliana, Parag Shrivas, Biswa Darjee. Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Ajay Chhetri, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan Singh, Amay Morajkar, Thoi Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchuaha. Attackers: Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Deshorn Brown, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustine, Thongkhosiem Haokip

