Paul Pogba wants Manchester United to be consistent after losing to Arsenal

Arsenal registered a 1-0 win over Manchester United here on Sunday.

Published: 02nd November 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

PAUL POGBA

Paul Pogba (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: After losing to Arsenal in the Premier League, Manchester United's Paul Pogba said his side was not "dangerous" with the ball and details made them lose the game. He also stressed that the team has to be more consistent with their performance.

Arsenal registered a 1-0 win over Manchester United here on Sunday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the only goal scored in the match, helping the team secure their first league win at Old Trafford since 2006.

"Details made us lose the game and we have to be better. We have to do better with the ball because we weren't dangerous with the ball today," the club's official website quoted Pogba as saying.

"We didn't create chances, as we should, and we didn't win at home. That's what we need to do. We need to win at home, you know?" he added.

In the previous game, Manchester United had thrashed RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League. Pogba said they have to find solutions to be more consistent.

"Yeah, if I had the answer, I would tell you. We have to work on this and we have to find out. We have to change that, how we can be unbelievable one game, then bad the next game," he said.

"We can't score five goals one game and then none the next. You have to be more consistent. We have to work on this, we have to work hard," Pogba added. 

