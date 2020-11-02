STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Premier League: Aubameyang penalty helps Arsenal to end 14-year drought at Old Trafford

With both teams playing a cautious game, a foul by United midfielder Paul Pogba turned out to be decisive when he kicked Hector Bellerin's foot in the penalty area.

Published: 02nd November 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Arsenal beat hosts Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday to secure its first win for 14 years in a Premier League match at Old Trafford.

With both teams playing a cautious game, a foul by United midfielder Paul Pogba turned out to be decisive when he kicked Hector Bellerin's foot in the penalty area. Aubameyang sent goalkeeper David De Gea the wrong way with his 69th-minute spot-kick to give Arsenal the lead.

“It’s a bad afternoon. We just gave the ball away too much," United captain Harry Maguire told Sky Sports. “If you give the ball away as much as we did, especially in the first half, you’re not going to win games of football."

Arsenal hadn't beaten United away since an FA Cup game in 2015, part of a longstanding run of poor form for the Gunners when facing England's biggest clubs on the road. Arsenal's last win at Old Trafford in an EPL game was in 2006, when Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were the managers and current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still playing for the club.

Arsenal had the better chances in a quiet first half Sunday, with Aubameyang narrowly missing a cross at the far post after a mistimed lunge, and Willian brushing the crossbar with a lob. Maguire could have given United the lead in the 55th but his header at a corner went just wide of the left post.

Arsenal needed a slice of luck to cling on to its lead when a mistimed block from Mohamed Elneny bounced off goalkeeper Bernd Leno's head and onto the post before being cleared.

The defeat leaves United with only seven points from its first six games of the season with fatigue from the extended 2019-20 campaign appearing to play a role.

Arsenal moved closer to the Champions League spots following its first victory in three league games after losses to Manchester City and Leicester.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Premier League Manchester United Arsenal
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp