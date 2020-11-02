STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southampton sees off Aston Villa's late fightback for 4-3 win in EPL

Villa seemed out of the game, even after Tyrone Mings made it 4-1 with a header, but scored twice more in stoppage time before running out of time to earn a draw.

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, left slides in to tackle Southampton's Stuart Armstrong during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Southampton weathered a late fightback from Aston Villa to take a 4-3 win in the English Premier League as Villa suffered its second loss after a winning start to the season.

Southampton led 4-0 thanks to three goals from set pieces and a powerful long-range strike from Danny Ings.

Southampton has won four of its last five Premier League games after starting the 2020-21 campaign with three losses.

Villa was the surprise early-season leader after winning its first four, but that run was ended in a 3-0 loss to fellow promoted team Leeds last week.

Southampton had a third-minute goal ruled out by VAR for offside but Jannik Vestergaard made up for it with a towering header from a free kick in the 20th minute to score the opening goal.

Captain James Ward-Prowse scored the second and third goals in almost identical fashion, curling two free kicks into the top corner.

Ings made it four early in the second half with a fierce drive from outside the penalty area.

Mings headed in the first of what turned out to be three consolation goals for Villa, before Ollie Watkins scored a stoppage-time penalty for his first goal since his hat-trick in the 7-2 win over Liverpool on Oct.4.

Jack Grealish added another in the seventh minute of added time.

TAGS
Southampton Aston Villa English Premier League Tyrone Mings Jannik Vestergaard
