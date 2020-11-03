In a first, ISL clubs play friendlies against each other in bio-bubble

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to kick-off from November 20 in a bio-bubble in Goa, but a few teams have already begun their activities on the field. In a first, the ISL clubs are playing friendly games against each other amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is unusual for clubs to play pre-season friendlies against the teams from the same league. All matches are played behind closed doors.

FC Goa and Jamshedpur were involved in a five-goal affair on Sunday while Kerala Blasters got the better of Hyderabad FC and played a stalemate against Mumbai City. Last season's finalists Chennaiyin FC suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mumbai City on Monday.

Clubs usually travel to various parts of the world and play teams from different leagues in friendly games.

These matches are usually open to the public and are seen as a way to promote the teams.

However, the situation is different this time.

Since all ISL clubs are in Goa in bio-secure bubbles, playing against each other remains the only choice. The teams are adapting to this new normal and are keen to make the most out of the situation.

"This is something new that everyone has had to deal with. It's a new normal. All the teams realised that they have to help each other. We are playing matches depending on the dates, availability of the ground and other factors," said Blasters coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

Ahead of the friendlies, teams have to write a mail to the organisers, requesting permission to play and to provide referees to officiate the games, although it's up to to the organisers to provide referees for these games. There is a separate bubble for referees and match officials.

With regards to Blasters, they have already played two friendlies and are hoping to play some more before they begin their campaign against defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20.

"Training-wise, it's all the same. We would have done the same things that we are doing now under normal circumstances. The only difference is that we are in a bio-bubble and we have to adhere to the protocols. But that's the need of the hour. We have to appreciate the league organisers because they are pulling this off. It's not easy to have 11 teams in one place and conduct it so well," said Ishfaq.

When asked if teams facing each other ahead of the season would help opponents work out their tactics, the former footballer said it has little effect.

"The most important thing is that players will get fit and they will get match practice and match simulation. Teams will be prepared anyway," said Ishfaq.