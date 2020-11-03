STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wales manager Ryan Giggs arrested: Reports

Published: 03rd November 2020 11:59 AM

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs (File | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Wales manager and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to UK newspaper reports late Monday.

The Football Association of Wales issued a statement saying: "The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the National Team Manager, Ryan Giggs. The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time."

Giggs was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault, the newspaper said.

The Sun quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying: "Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."

Wales have cancelled Tuesday's press conference when Giggs was due to name his squad for the friendly against the USA, and Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland later this month.

Giggs was appointed Wales manager in January 2018 after a stellar playing career in which he won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups with Manchester United, and was capped 64 times for Wales.

