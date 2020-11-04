STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Young Arrows cadets aim for bull's eye ahead of debut ISL campaign

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to feature a number of graduates from the latest batch of the All India Football Federation (AIFF)'s developmental side Indian Arrows and with the competition set to kick off in Goa on November 20, the young guns are hard at work as they prepare to take their ISL bows.

Among them is forward Vikram Partap Singh, who has 27 appearances for the Indian Arrows in the I-League to his name along with five goals, four of which came in the 2019-20 season.

Having signed for Mumbai City FC in the ISL, the 18-year-old feels that the goals his performances for the Arrows last season have given him "belief in his abilities" ahead of the daunting challenge ahead.

"The preparation for the new season is going on full swing. I do feel a little pressure but at the same time, there is a lot of excitement as well. Scoring goals and getting good game time with the Indian Arrows last season has given me great belief in my abilities. I understand the ISL is an entirely different platform but I want to continue scoring more and more in the upcoming campaign," Vikram, who also led the Indian side to the last eight of the AFC U-16 Championship 2018, was quoted as saying by the-aiff.com.

Another young talent to watch out for will be 18-year-old defender Akash Mishra, who played every minute of the Arrows' campaign in 2019-20 and has a total of 23 appearances to his name over two seasons.

Capable of playing at left-back and at central defence, the youngster is set to turn out for Hyderabad FC in the ISL this season and said that the "invaluable" game-time with the Arrows has helped him to "adapt quickly".

"It's exciting to be at my new club. I am motivated to give my best. We have many high-quality experienced players -- both Indian and foreign -- in the squad and even though it is my first season in the ISL, I am sure that I will be able to adapt quickly thanks to the invaluable game time I got with the Indian Arrows last season. If I can continue from where I left off, I am confident that I can acclimatise to the new challenge," Akash stated.

Also looking to make a mark with the Hyderabadi side will be forward Rohit Danu, who has appeared 21 times for the Arrows in the I-League over two seasons and holds the distinction of being the youngest goal-scorer in the league's history at 16 years, five months and 27 days.

"To create history at such a young age was a special achievement but now, I want to build on it and use it as a motivation to help my team and keep scoring goals. I am determined to give my best in the coming campaign and every time I step on to the pitch, I want to score, provide assists and win matches for my team," the 18-year-old said.

--IANS

