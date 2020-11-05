STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chelsea's winger Kai Havertz tests positive for COVID-19

The player is currently under self-isolation and was not involved in Chelsea's Wednesday's Champions League game against Rennes.

Published: 05th November 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea new winger Kai Havertz made his presence felt in Carabao cup match scoring a hattrick but is yet to make an impact in Premier League. However, the signing of Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva is expected to take Chelsea to domination. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CHELSEA: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed winger Kai Havertz has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"Kai has tested positive for Covid-19 in the testing going into this game so he has come away from the squad, he is in isolation as the doctor's orders are and we move on," said Lampard in a statement available on the club's official website. "He isolates for that period and we are wishing him well."

"We are taking the precautions we take. Everybody has been tested, the whole squad since, and we have had negative tests, and hopefully, it is a case of taking Kai out, everyone is negative and we move on in the short-term," he added.

The 21-year-old will also miss Chelsea's match against Sheffield United on Saturday while he also appears to miss out on Germany's upcoming trio of matches as well.

