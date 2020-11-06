STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Germany makes two new call-ups for international games

Germany plays the Czech Republic on Nov. 11 in Leipzig, and then hosts Ukraine in the same city three days later. The team then travels to play Spain in Seville on Nov. 17.

Published: 06th November 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai plays during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg in Berlin

Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai plays during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg in Berlin (Photo | AP)

By PTI

FRANKFURT: Germany coach Joachim Löw called up two debutants on Friday for Nations League games against Ukraine and Spain and a friendly against the Czech Republic.

Löw named PSV Eindhoven defender Philipp Max and Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai in his 29-member squad. Thilo Kehrer, Ilkay Gündogan and Leroy Sané also returned after missing the October internationals.

Germany plays the Czech Republic on Nov. 11 in Leipzig, and then hosts Ukraine in the same city three days later. The team then travels to play Spain in Seville on Nov. 17.

Bayern defender Niklas Süle and Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz will miss the games after testing positive for the coronavirus. The matches are supposed to take place under strict hygiene measures to prevent further infections.

Most of the squad will assemble in Leipzig on Monday, with the Bayern contingent, Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, Real Madrid forward Toni Kroos and Chelsea forward Timo Werner joining on Tuesday. The eight late arrivals are only expected to play in the Nations League games.

Germany Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Marcel Halstenberg (Leipzig), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Robin Koch (Leeds), Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Felix Uduokhai (Augsburg)

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Chelsea), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joachim Low Czech Republic Ukraine
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp