FC Goa focus on fitness, recovery before kick-off

The Indian Super League season is going to be unique in many ways.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Goa FC

FC Goa players during a practice session. (Photo | Twitter @FCGoaOfficial)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Super League season is going to be unique in many ways. Not only will it be played in a bio-secure environment, no spectators and one host state for all teams are some of the firsts in the ISL during the ongoing pandemic. If the off-field challenges are aplenty, it is not going to be any easy on the pitch for the players, who have been out of competitive action for the last six to seven months.

Several teams started their training with Indian players early October, but they were not at full strength and it was staggered training too. Foreign players and head coaches had visa issues, which delayed their arrival to some extent. Now, all teams are more or less in full strength and in pre-season mo­de in Goa. But coaches do not have much time — as compared to previous seasons — to prepare their teams for the league, which kicks off on November 20, but FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando is pleased to see his team start training on the pitch.

“I am happy that now we are working on the pitch. That is the most important thing for us. The time (preparation) is very short, the tournament starts in more or less about ten days. We didn’t have a lot of time in pre-season but I have been telling our coaching staff to prepare the team, also our medical team has been working hard on the recovery program,” the gaffer said in a virtual interaction.

“In Europe, the Champions League, Premier League, there have been injuries. After a few months, there will be stress and a lot of games in 2-3 weeks, so it is very important for everybody to be ready.”  If the ISL, like other European leagues, also decide to increase substitutions from three to five, it could come as a huge relief for teams. 

