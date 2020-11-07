Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard and midfielder Casemiro test positive for COVID-19
The Spanish club said all other first-team players, coaches and employees were negative from testing on Friday.
Coronavirus protocols require the 29-year-old Hazard and 28-year-old Casemiro to isolate.
The team plays at Valencia on Sunday. Hazard had been named in Belgium's squad for upcoming international games.