Training, rehab will make difference this ISL season: Odisha FC physio Firoz Shaikh

The 2020/21 season of the ISL will start on November 20 with all matches to be played in three bio-secure venues across Goa.

Published: 08th November 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes

By IANS

PANAJI: The performances of the players during the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will be dependent upon training and rehabilitation, according Odisha FC physio Firoz Shaikh.

"During this pandemic time, training and rehabilitation of players will decide their performance on the field," Shaikh said in a press release.

"In OFC, we will be testing players using different software platforms and app to monitor their fitness level. Everyone at the club is contributing more time and dedication and we are certain about good performance by our players this season."

"There will be a lot of challenges which we as a medical team will be facing. We have to be in the bio bubble throughout the season and follow the SOP which is set by the ISL management. Duration of lockdown was tough for players' fitness as they had limited access to fitness equipment, gym, grounds etc. We had given them specific plans of workout which they were following for eight weeks before they joined us in Goa," he further said.

