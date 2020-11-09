STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barcelona teenage sensation Ansu Fati out 4 months after knee surgery

Fati had been a regular starter for Barcelona this season, scoring five goals and recording two assists in 10 matches in all competitions.

Published: 09th November 2020 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 11:19 PM

Ansu Fati watches the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Ukraine at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid.

Barcelona and Spain forward Ansu Fati (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BARCELONA: Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be sidelined for about four months after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the club said.

The 18-year-old Fati tore the internal meniscus in his left knee in Barcelona's 5-2 win over Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday.

He was replaced at halftime after not recovering from a challenge by Aissa Mandi inside the area.

The club said Fati's surgery was successful.

Fati had been a regular starter for Barcelona this season, scoring five goals and recording two assists in 10 matches in all competitions.

He had already been dropped from Spain's national team because of the injury.

