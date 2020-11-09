STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Former Indian football player Satyajit Ghosh dies

Ghosh represented India in the 1985 Nehru Cup in then Cochin in the team coached by Yugoslovian Milovan Ciric.

Published: 09th November 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former India and Mohun Bagan defender Satyajit Ghosh

Former India defender Satyajit Ghosh (Photo | Twitter/Mohun Bagan)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former India and Mohun Bagan defender Satyajit Ghosh died of cardiac arrest at his home town at Bandel in the early hours of Monday, family sources said.

He was 62 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

"Ghosh suffered a massive cardiac arrest at his house in Debanandapur in Bandel and died on the way to Chinsurah Hospital," a family source said.

Ghosh represented India in the 1985 Nehru Cup in then Cochin in the team coached by Yugoslovian Milovan Ciric.

After starting his career with Railway FC in 1980, Ghosh switched to Mohun Bagan from the next season and formed the core of their backline alongwith star Indian defender Subrata Bhattacharya.

"I've played with many defenders in my career but Satyajit is one of the best. He was known for his calm-headed tackling and timing," an emotional Bhattacharya said.

However, injuries cut short Ghosh's career with Mohun Bagan in 1986.

He then wore the Mohammedan Sporting jersey.

Ghosh made a return to Mohun Bagan in 1989 and remained there till 1993 when he called it quits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyajit Ghosh Indian footballer Mohun Bagan
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp