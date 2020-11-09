Trent Alexander-Arnold to miss England games due to calf injury: Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will withdraw from England squad after suffering a calf injury during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

The 22-year-old went down holding his calf shortly after the hour mark of the game at Etihad Stadium and was subsequently replaced by James Milner, who made his 750th competitive appearance and his 550th in the Premier League.

Klopp stated Alexander-Arnold will be ruled out of England's fixtures with the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland during the international break, with the Reds awaiting further diagnosis following a scan on Monday.

"Trent will be out for England, that is clear. What he has, we don't know, but he cannot play for England. He will not be the last and not the only one who Gareth [Southgate] will miss for this international break. He will have a scan tomorrow and then we will see," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Alexander-Arnold is the latest member of the Reds' backline to pick up an injury, with centre-back Virgil van Dijk already ruled out for several months with knee ligament damage. Meanwhile, stand-in defender Fabinho is also missing with a hamstring problem he picked up in the win against Midtjylland in the Champions League.