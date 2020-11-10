STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

I'm really fine with securing just one point: Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp on draw against Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp said both Liverpool and Manchester City played 'top level' football and he is 'really fine' with securing just one point from the match.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: After witnessing a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said both teams played 'top level' football and he is 'really fine' with securing just one point from the match.

During the Premier League match on Sunday, it was Liverpool who scored the opening goal in the 13th minute. However, Gabriel Jesus' strike in the 31st minute levelled the scores and the match concluded on the same.

"Top game. Top, top level [from] both teams. Energy level outstanding from both teams, two really good football-playing sides battle against each other. It was outstandingly interesting to watch. I loved our start, obviously, we played a different system and you saw that in the game - in moments we had still to adapt to it," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"We had two days' time to work on it, we did that but in the end, under pressure from a proper opponent, it's slightly different. But the boys did incredibly well, I liked really a lot of situations, a lot of football parts, how we defended City was really good. They had their 10 minutes when we weren't as compact as necessary after the quick start. That's where they came back, that's the quality of City, but then it was again equal or level or whatever you want. So, I'm really fine with a point," he added.

Liverpool currently hold the third spot on the Premier League table with 17 points, only behind second-placed Tottenham and Leicester City. The club will now take on Leicester City in the league on November 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jurgen Klopp Manchester City Liverpool Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp