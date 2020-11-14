STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Brazil leads World Cup qualifying group, Uruguay beats Colombia

Brazil did not have six players from its original squad for the match, including injured superstar Neymar.

Published: 14th November 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, right, celebrates with teammate Brazil's Danilo after scoring his side's opening goal against Venezuela. (Photo | AP)

Brazil's Roberto Firmino, right, celebrates with teammate Brazil's Danilo after scoring his side's opening goal against Venezuela. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Brazil unconvincingly beat Venezuela 1-0 at home, but that was enough for coach Tite's team to take the lead in South American World Cup qualifying with nine points from three matches.

The winning goal in Sao Paulo was scored by Roberto Firmino from close range in the 67th minute.

Brazil did not have six players from its original squad for the match, including injured superstar Neymar. They will also be absent for Tuesday's clash at Uruguay, which earlier beat Colombia away 3-0.

Uruguay is in fourth position after the win in Barranquilla with six points, one behind second place Argentina.

The top four teams will automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fifth-place team will go into an inter-continental playoff.

BRAZIL

The Brazilians had four goals disallowed during the match — three for offside reviewed by video assistant referee and one because of a foul.

But that did not hide the flaws of a disorganized team that had lost Neymar, midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Fabinho, and defenders Eder Militão, Rodrigo Caio and Gabriel Menino for the match.

Venezuela defended well during most of the match, but created little risk for goalkeeper Ederson.

The only goal of the match at the Morumbi stadium came when midfielder Everton Ribeiro crossed from the right, left-back Renan Lodi won a head contest with Venezuelan defenders and the ball ended with Firmino, who just pushed it to the net.

Firmino has scored in all three Brazil matches in World Cup qualifiers.

Tite admitted Neymar was deeply missed.

“In one moment he can do something that no one else anticipates,” Tite said. “We were champions of Copa America last year without him, but we still missed him."

Brazil's last defeat in South American World Cup qualifiers was at Chile in 2015, but the performance and the absent players gave the impression that record is at serious risk at Uruguay.

Midfielder Allan disagrees, though. “It will be totally different against Uruguay. They will come at us and play, which means they could leave more gaps for us to counter,” he said.

URUGUAY

Uruguay defeated Colombia 3-0 in a match marked by goals from its 33-year-old strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez, and Darwin Nuñez added the third.

Uruguay was without key players including goalkeeper Martín Silva, defender Sebastián Coates, midfielder Federico Valverde, and striker Maxi Gómez.

But a mistake by Colombia defender Yerry Mina in the fifth minute gave Uruguay the lead. Mina lost the ball near his penalty box, Nahitan Nández pounced, and Cavani hit gently from close range, giving no chance to goalkeeper David Ospina.

Colombia missed a chance when Duván Zapata's header hit the right post.

Uruguay came back through a counterattack. Rodrigo Betancur stopped a Colombia push and fed Suárez. The striker passed it back to Betancur inside the penalty box and the midfielder was brought down by Jeison Murillo. Suárez, the top goal scorer in South American qualifiers, netted his from the spot in the 54th minute.

Nuñez made it 3-0 in the 73rd, and Colombia got into deeper trouble in the last minute when defender Mina was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Colombia dropped to seventh place in the standings. It next plays Ecuador in Quito.

“In the two first goals we made mistakes,” Colombia coach Carlos Queiroz said. “We have to take responsibility. They made fewer mistakes and in soccer that is the team that wins.”

Also on Friday, Chile beat Peru 2-0 with Arturo Vidal scoring in the 20th minute with a screamer from mid-range and in the 35th, just pushing the ball past the line.

The Chileans are now in sixth place with four points. Their next match is at Venezuela on Tuesday. On the same day Peru, in eighth position with only one point, will host second-place Argentina.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neymar Brazil World Cup qualifying
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp