Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho handed one-match ban from European competition

By ANI

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been banned from European competition for one match, UEFA has announced.

This decision has been taken as Tottenham were late to kick-off in their 0-1 defeat against Royal Antwerp on October 29, Goal.com reported.

After investigation, Mourinho was found to be responsible for the late kick-off at Bosuilstadion in Antwerp last month.

As per a report in Goal.com, the suspension has been deferred for a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the present decision.

Along with this one match ban for Mourinho, Tottenham has also been fined 25,00 euros for being responsible for the late kick-off.

The side has also been charged 3000 euros for violating the UEFA equipment guidelines.

Tottenham are currently placed at the top of Group J in the Europa League.

Tottenham will next take on Manchester City in the Premier League on November 21.

Mourinho's men will then play host to Ludogorets in the Europa League.