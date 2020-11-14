STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tottenham striker Heung-Min Son named Premier League Player of the Month for October

Heung-Min Son took the prize for October after a stunning spell which saw him bag four goals and two assists in three top-flight games.

Published: 14th November 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham Hotspur striker Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur striker Heung-min Son (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur striker Heung-Min Son has been crowned as the Premier League's Player of the Month for the third time in his career.

The flying forward took the prize for October after a stunning spell which saw him bag four goals and two assists in three top-flight games.

He started the month by scoring twice and providing an assist for one of fellow Player of the Month nominee Harry Kane's two goals in our 6-1 win at Manchester United on 4 October, before again scoring and providing a further assist for Harry as we drew 3-3 with West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a fortnight later.

He then headed home the only goal of the game as Tottenham beat Burnley at Turf Moor on October 26.

The 28-year-old is currently the Premier League's joint-top scorer in 2020/21 with eight goals to his name.

Son saw off fierce competition from Harry, plus Southampton's Che Adams, Conor Coady of Wolves, West Ham's Pablo Fornals, Jack Grealish of Aston Villa, Chelsea's Thiago Silva and Manchester City's Kyle Walker to win the award.

As usual, fan votes helped to decide the winner, adding to the input of a panel of experts.

The South Korean international, who previously won the award in September 2016, and April 2017, said in a statement: "Thanks to everyone who voted for me for Premier League Player of the Month. It's a big honour and it means a lot to me."

"Obviously I would like to thank my team-mates as well - we are one team and I can't win this trophy without them, so it's 'thank you so much', I will keep working hard and let's see..," he added.

