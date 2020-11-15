STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli tests positive for COVID-19

Milan has also confirmed that Pioli is asymptomatic, and all other tests undertaken by players and staff returned negative results.

Published: 15th November 2020 11:36 AM

Ac Milan coach Stefano Pioli. (Photo | AFP)

Ac Milan coach Stefano Pioli. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MILAN: AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has tested positive for COVID-19, the club has confirmed.

As a result of this, the club was forced to cancel their training session on Saturday (local time) and the head coach Pioli has now been placed in quarantine.

Milan has also confirmed that Pioli is asymptomatic, and all other tests undertaken by players and staff returned negative results.

"AC Milan announces that Stefano Pioli has tested positive following a quick test carried out this morning. The health authorities have been informed, and the coach, who is currently showing no symptoms, has gone into quarantine at home," AC Milan said in an official statement.

"All other tests carried out by the squad and staff came back negative. As a result, today's training session has been cancelled. Training ahead of the match with Napoli will resume on Monday, subject to the checks set out in the federal protocol," it added.

Pioli is the latest in AC Milan to have contracted the illness. Earlier, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daniel Maldini, Matteo Gabbia, and Leo Duarte had also tested positive for COVID-19.

AC Milan is currently at the top of Serie A standings with 17 points from seven matches.

The side will next take on Napoli on Sunday, November 22 in the Serie A 2020-21 season.

